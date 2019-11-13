Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Virgin founder Richard Branson speaking on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange in October. Photo: Bloomberg
Africa

Richard Branson apologises for using photo with only white people to celebrate South Africa project launch

  • Picture in billionaire’s tweet on new entrepreneurship development centre has no black people in it in a country whose population is 80 per cent black
  • Virgin founder admits photo ‘clearly lacked diversity’ and deletes post
Topic |   South Africa
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 4:34am, 13 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

Virgin founder Richard Branson speaking on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange in October. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.