The Bombardier Q400 is the second to be seized in connection with the 40-year-old case. Photo: Air Tanzania
Air Tanzania plane seized in Canada over US$33 million compensation claim
- The Bombardier Q400 aircraft was impounded over a land compensation dispute dating back to the 1980s
- The foreign minister said he summoned the Canadian ambassador and told him that Tanzania is not happy
