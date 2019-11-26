The operation in West and Central Africa involves 4,500 personnel and is France’s largest overseas military mission. Photo: EPA
13 French soldiers killed in helicopter collision in Mali, where troops confront Islamic militants
- French President Emmanuel Macron expressed ‘deep sadness’ upon hearing of the crash, which occurred during a combat operation
- A new surge in extremist attacks in Mali has killed well over 100 local troops in the past two months
