Residents stand near the scene of a landslide after torrential rains near the University of Kinshasa, in the Democratic Republic of Congo on Tuesday. Photo: Reuters
More than 40 dead after heavy rain pounds Congo capital
- Some victims swept away in landslides, with one child electrocuted during overnight storm
- 300 homes flooded and many destroyed, along with collapsed bridges and other property damage
Topic | Extreme weather
Residents stand near the scene of a landslide after torrential rains near the University of Kinshasa, in the Democratic Republic of Congo on Tuesday. Photo: Reuters