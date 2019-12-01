A French soldier during an operation in northern Burkina Faso, near the border with Mali. Photo: AFP
Mali’s president urges support for foreigners battling Islamist insurgents
- French troops entered the country in 2013 and operate alongside a 15,000-strong United Nations peacekeeping mission
- Both sets of soldiers are deeply unpopular among Malians, who see them as incapable of providing adequate protection
The operation in West and Central Africa involves 4,500 personnel and is France’s largest overseas military mission. Photo: AFP
13 French soldiers killed in helicopter collision in Mali, where troops confront Islamic militants
- French President Emmanuel Macron pays tribute upon hearing of the crash, which occurred during a combat operation
- A new surge in extremist attacks in Mali has killed well over 100 local troops in the past two months
