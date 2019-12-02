The wreckage of a bus that crashed during an excursion is seen in the northern town of Amdoun, Tunisia. Photo: Reuters
Tunisia bus plummets off hill killing 24 passengers on excursion to tourist spot
- Vehicle was carrying 43 people when it veered off a winding road after the driver failed to manoeuvre a sharp turn and crashed at the bottom of a ravine
Emergency Medical Services personnel assist victims of a bus crash near Bryce Canyon National Park in southern Utah. Photo: Garfield County Sheriff's Office via AP
Chinese government thanks Utah for aid after bus crash killed four tourists and injured 27
- Dozens of people in Utah came to the aid of the injured tourists after the bus crashed near Bryce Canyon National Park on September 20
