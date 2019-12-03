Members of the Sudanese Civil Defence put out a fire at a tile manufacturing unit in an industrial zone in north Khartoum. Photo: AFP
Explosion and fire at factory in Sudan cause at least 23 deaths
- A gas tanker exploded at a ceramics factory in the Sudanese capital Khartoum, causing a massive fire
- At least 45 people are injured, some critically, police say
Topic | Africa
