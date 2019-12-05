The wreckage of a different migrant boat is seen on the shore. Photo: Reuters
Dozens of migrants trying to reach Spain drown as boat sinks off Mauritania
- The migrant vessel sunk some 25 kilometres north of the town of Nouadhibou, near the border with Western Sahara
Topic | Europe’s refugee crisis
Rescued migrants disembark from an Italian merchant ship earlier this month. Photo: EPA-EFE
149 migrants rescued from capsized boat by Italian coastguard as fears grow for the missing
- Three children and 13 women were among those rescued in major operation by Italian authorities
