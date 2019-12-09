Channels

Supporters of The Chinese Association at the Equality Court in Johannesburg, South Africa. Photo: Facebook/Proudly Chinese SA
World /  Africa

Four people admit guilt in landmark Chinese hate speech case in South Africa

  • Racist and hateful statements made on social media after TV news show about Chinese demand for donkey skins
  • The Chinese Association demands unconditional apologies and other penalties against those accused
Topic |   Chinese overseas
Chris Erasmus

Updated: 8:30am, 9 Dec, 2019

A group of Chinese tourists pose for a photograph in front of the Sultan Abdul Samad Building, in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Photo: Shutterstock
Mercedes Hutton
Opinion

Destinations known by Mercedes Hutton

Chinese tourists will be educated on how to behave in Malaysia, even though they already know, says ambassador

  • China’s ambassador to the Muslim-majority nation admits complaints regarding Chinese citizens are a cause of embarrassment
  • But he maintains that travellers from the Middle Kingdom know how to comport themselves
Mercedes Hutton

Updated: 6:27am, 5 Dec, 2019

