Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed takes a picture after receiving the Nobel Peace Prize during the award ceremony in Oslo City Hall, Norway. Photo: NTB Scanpix via AP
World /  Africa

Abiy Ahmed, 2019 Nobel Peace Prize winner, says militants, global powers threaten stability in Horn of Africa

  • Ethiopia’s PM Abiy Ahmed won the accolade for his peacemaking efforts, which ended two decades of hostility with Ethiopia’s long-time enemy Eritrea
Topic |   Nobel Prize
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 9:36pm, 10 Dec, 2019

TOP PICKS

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed takes a picture after receiving the Nobel Peace Prize during the award ceremony in Oslo City Hall, Norway. Photo: NTB Scanpix via AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.