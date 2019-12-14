Omar al-Bashir sits in the defendant's cage during his trial in Khartoum, Sudan. Photo: EPA-EFE
Sudan ex-president Omar al-Bashir gets two years in detention for corruption
- The deposed president, who was toppled by the army in April after months of protests, was convicted of possession of foreign currency
- A court ordered the 75-year-old to serve two years in a correctional centre for the elderly
Topic | Africa
Omar al-Bashir sits in the defendant's cage during his trial in Khartoum, Sudan. Photo: EPA-EFE