Zimbabwean Vice-President Constantino Chiwenga. Photo: Xinhua
Wife of Zimbabwe’s vice-president charged with attempting to kill him

  • Marry Chiwenga is accused of trying to kill her husband by denying him medical treatment and later removing an intravenous drip and a catheter
Associated Press

Updated: 12:01am, 17 Dec, 2019

Former Zimbabwean president Robert Mugabe, who left behind assets of US$10 million in Zimbabwe. Photo: Reuters
Zimbabwe’s Robert Mugabe left US$10 million, as UN warns half the country faces hunger

  • The country’s long-time president died in Singapore in September at age 95
  • Meanwhile, the UN’s World Food Programme said about half of Zimbabwe’s population faces severe hunger
Associated Press

Updated: 11:54pm, 3 Dec, 2019

