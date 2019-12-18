A French soldier searches for IEDs in northern Burkina Faso. Photo: AFP
‘Poor man’s bomb’ reaps bloody toll in African jihadist hotspot
- Sahel countries – Mali, Niger, Chad, Burkina Faso and Mauritania – are fighting a seven-year-old jihadist revolt
Nigerien commandos simulate a raid on a militant camp. File photo: AFP
Jihadists in ‘kamikaze vehicles’ attack military base in Niger and kill 71 troops
- Niger forces are fighting against Boko Haram militants on the southeast border with Nigeria and jihadists allied with Islamic State in the west near Mali and Libya
