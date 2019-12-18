A French soldier searches for IEDs in northern Burkina Faso. Photo: AFP
World /  Africa

‘Poor man’s bomb’ reaps bloody toll in African jihadist hotspot

  • Sahel countries – Mali, Niger, Chad, Burkina Faso and Mauritania – are fighting a seven-year-old jihadist revolt
Topic |   Africa
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 12:34pm, 18 Dec, 2019

TOP PICKS

A French soldier searches for IEDs in northern Burkina Faso. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
Nigerien commandos simulate a raid on a militant camp. File photo: AFP
World /  Africa

Jihadists in ‘kamikaze vehicles’ attack military base in Niger and kill 71 troops

  • Niger forces are fighting against Boko Haram militants on the southeast border with Nigeria and jihadists allied with Islamic State in the west near Mali and Libya
Topic |   Islamic militancy
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 9:15pm, 12 Dec, 2019

TOP PICKS

Nigerien commandos simulate a raid on a militant camp. File photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.