A vehicle allegedly belonging to the Islamic State West African Province group is seen in Baga, Nigeria, in August. Photo: AFP
Isis claims execution of 11 Christians in Nigeria in revenge for death of leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi

  • Online footage posted shows blindfolded men being shot and stabbed by jihadist at undisclosed location
  • Masked man in video calls killings a ‘message to Christians all over the world’
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 5:56am, 28 Dec, 2019

