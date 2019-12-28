A vehicle allegedly belonging to the Islamic State West African Province group is seen in Baga, Nigeria, in August. Photo: AFP
Isis claims execution of 11 Christians in Nigeria in revenge for death of leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi
- Online footage posted shows blindfolded men being shot and stabbed by jihadist at undisclosed location
- Masked man in video calls killings a ‘message to Christians all over the world’
Topic | Islamic State
