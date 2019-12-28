People stand at the scene of a deadly car bomb explosion at a security checkpoint in Mogadishu, Somalia. Photo: Reuters
Scores killed as car bomb explodes during rush hour in Somali capital Mogadishu
- At least 30 are dead and the death toll is expected to rise after a blast at a busy security checkpoint during rush hour
- There have been no claims of responsibility but extremist group al-Shabab was blamed for a truck bombing in 2017 which killed 500 people
