Africa's first modern electrified railway, the Ethiopia-Djibouti railway built by Chinese firms, opened in 2016. Photo: Xinhua
‘China has a grand, strategic plan. We don’t’: how Djibouti became a microcosm of Beijing’s growing foothold in Africa
- China has financed ports, railways, airports, naval bases and huge data cables and servers that house all of Somalia, Yemen and 90 per cent of Ethiopia’s internet
- But critics fear African countries could be left in ‘debt-traps’, and risk those assets being taken back by China. Beijing now holds over 70 per cent of Djibouti’s GDP in debt
Topic | Belt and Road Initiative
Africa's first modern electrified railway, the Ethiopia-Djibouti railway built by Chinese firms, opened in 2016. Photo: Xinhua