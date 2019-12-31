Africa's first modern electrified railway, the Ethiopia-Djibouti railway built by Chinese firms, opened in 2016. Photo: Xinhua
World /  Africa

‘China has a grand, strategic plan. We don’t’: how Djibouti became a microcosm of Beijing’s growing foothold in Africa

  • China has financed ports, railways, airports, naval bases and huge data cables and servers that house all of Somalia, Yemen and 90 per cent of Ethiopia’s internet
  • But critics fear African countries could be left in ‘debt-traps’, and risk those assets being taken back by China. Beijing now holds over 70 per cent of Djibouti’s GDP in debt
Topic |   Belt and Road Initiative
The Washington Post
The Washington Post

Updated: 4:17am, 31 Dec, 2019

TOP PICKS

Africa's first modern electrified railway, the Ethiopia-Djibouti railway built by Chinese firms, opened in 2016. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE