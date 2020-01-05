The Libyan House of Representatives hold an emergency session in the eastern Libyan city of Benghazi on January 4 to discuss Turkey’s prospective military intervention. Photo: AFP
16 Libyan students killed in air strike on military academy

  • Spokesman says air strike took place in the capital’s Hadaba area, just south of the city centre where fighting has been raging for months
Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 6:16am, 5 Jan, 2020

