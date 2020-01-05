US airmen from the 475th Expeditionary Air Base Squadron conduct a flag-raising ceremony. File photo: AP
Aircraft destroyed as al-Shabab fighters launch surprise attack on US-Kenya military base
- Al-Shabab’s media wing published pictures of masked militants standing next to aircraft in flames
- The area has long been a major tourist destination but vulnerable to militant violence given its proximity to Somalia.
Topic | Africa
US airmen from the 475th Expeditionary Air Base Squadron conduct a flag-raising ceremony. File photo: AP