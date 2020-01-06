A US Air Force Staff Sgt salutes the flag during a ceremony signifying the change from tactical to enduring operations at Camp Simba, Manda Bay, Kenya. Photo: US Air Force via AP
Al-Shabab jihadists kill three in attack on US military base in Kenya
- Al-Shabab has launched regular cross-border raids since Kenya sent troops into Somalia in 2011
Topic | Islamic militancy
