The Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam is set to become the largest hydropower plant in Africa. Photo: AFP
Will Africa’s largest hydropower plant trigger a military conflict?
- US$4 billion dam designed to be centrepiece of Ethiopia’s bid to become Africa’s biggest power exporter
- Egypt fears dam will restrict flow of the Nile and create water and food insecurity for millions of its people
