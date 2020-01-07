The Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam is set to become the largest hydropower plant in Africa. Photo: AFP
Will Africa’s largest hydropower plant trigger a military conflict?

  • US$4 billion dam designed to be centrepiece of Ethiopia’s bid to become Africa’s biggest power exporter
  • Egypt fears dam will restrict flow of the Nile and create water and food insecurity for millions of its people
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 2:00pm, 7 Jan, 2020

