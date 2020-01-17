Thomas Thabane, prime minister of Lesotho, addresses the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York in September. Photo: Reuters
Lesotho PM Thomas Thabane to resign as police probe wife’s murder

  • Leader’s current spouse, who he married a month after killing, has been named as suspect in case
  • Maesiah Thabane has been on the run since police issued arrest warrant for her last week
Bloomberg
Updated: 5:37am, 17 Jan, 2020

