Isabel Dos Santos, daughter of Angolan former President and Africa's richest woman. Photo: Reuters
Trove of documents shows Africa’s richest woman Isabel dos Santos stole hundreds of millions in public money
- The New York-based International Consortium of Investigative Journalists released the documents relating to the former Angola president’s daughter
- Isabel dos Santos claims they are part of a groundless political vendetta
