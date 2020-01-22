The violence in Burkina Faso has displaced more than half a million people, according to the United Nations. Photo: AP
World /  Africa

Militants kill 36 civilians in Burkina Faso terrorist attack

  • Armed assailants forced their way into village market and attacked people there before burning structure to the ground
  • Bloodshed is part of surge in violence that has killed hundreds, forcing nearly a million from their homes
Topic |   Islamic militancy
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 4:56am, 22 Jan, 2020

TOP PICKS

The violence in Burkina Faso has displaced more than half a million people, according to the United Nations. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE