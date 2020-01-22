The violence in Burkina Faso has displaced more than half a million people, according to the United Nations. Photo: AP
Militants kill 36 civilians in Burkina Faso terrorist attack
- Armed assailants forced their way into village market and attacked people there before burning structure to the ground
- Bloodshed is part of surge in violence that has killed hundreds, forcing nearly a million from their homes
Topic | Islamic militancy
The violence in Burkina Faso has displaced more than half a million people, according to the United Nations. Photo: AP