A woman at Mawenzi hospital in north Tanzania grieves the death of her granddaughter who was killed in the stampede. Photo: AFP
At least 20 people killed in stampede at church service in Tanzania
- Thousands of people crammed into a sports stadium for a service in the town of Moshi near Mount Kilimanjaro on Saturday evening
- Many were crushed when Pastor Boniface Mwamposa called them forward to be anointed with ‘blessed oil’
Topic | Africa
