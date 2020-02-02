A woman at Mawenzi hospital in north Tanzania grieves the death of her granddaughter who was killed in the stampede. Photo: AFP
At least 20 people killed in stampede at church service in Tanzania

  • Thousands of people crammed into a sports stadium for a service in the town of Moshi near Mount Kilimanjaro on Saturday evening
  • Many were crushed when Pastor Boniface Mwamposa called them forward to be anointed with ‘blessed oil’
Reuters
Updated: 9:16pm, 2 Feb, 2020

