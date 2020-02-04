Heavy security by the Malawi defence force is present at the Lilongwe High Court, where constitutional court judges decided to annul May’s controversial presidential vote. Photo: AFP
World /  Africa

Malawi court nullifies results of presidential election, hoping move won’t ‘destroy nation’

  • Significant use of correction fluid cited among other ‘widespread, systematic and grave’ irregularities
  • New vote to be held within 150 days, court says
Topic |   Africa
Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 2:48am, 4 Feb, 2020

TOP PICKS

Heavy security by the Malawi defence force is present at the Lilongwe High Court, where constitutional court judges decided to annul May’s controversial presidential vote. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE