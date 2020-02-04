Pharmacist Mary Chindanyika looks at documents on a fridge containing a trial vaccine against HIV on the outskirts of Cape Town, South Africa, in November 2016. Photo: AP
Quest for HIV vaccine continues after latest trial fails in ‘significant setback’
- US health authorities to halt test in South Africa after treatment proves ineffective
- Study involved only vaccine candidate ever shown to provide some protection against virus in earlier trial in Thailand
Topic | Disease
