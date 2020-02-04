Kenya's then President Daniel Arap Moi addresses supporters in Nairobi in 1997. File photo: Reuters
Daniel arap Moi, who ruled Kenya with iron fist for 24 years, dead at 95
- Daniel arap Moi’s 24-year-rule was marked by centralisation of power, corruption and allegations of human rights abuses
- Moi, who earned the moniker “Professor of Politics” for his 24-year-long rule of Kenya, had been in hospital for over a month
Topic | Obituaries
