Former South African President Jacob Zuma pictured in court in October. Photo: Reuters
World /  Africa

South Africa court issues arrest warrant for former president Jacob Zuma

  • The 77-year-old denies charges of corruption, money laundering and racketeering related to a controversial 1999 arms deal
  • He has sought to avoid his corruption trial for months and is now reportedly in Cuba seeking treatment for an unspecified illness
Topic |   South Africa
Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 9:13pm, 4 Feb, 2020

TOP PICKS

Former South African President Jacob Zuma pictured in court in October. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE