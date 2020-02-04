Former South African President Jacob Zuma pictured in court in October. Photo: Reuters
South Africa court issues arrest warrant for former president Jacob Zuma
- The 77-year-old denies charges of corruption, money laundering and racketeering related to a controversial 1999 arms deal
- He has sought to avoid his corruption trial for months and is now reportedly in Cuba seeking treatment for an unspecified illness
Topic | South Africa
