Chinese Premier Li Keqiang, third from right, and Ethiopia's then-Prime Minister Hailemariam Desalegn, second from left, attend a signing ceremony at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing in 2017. Photo: AP
Ethiopia plays Europe off China in bid to boost investment
- Effort to attract European money is part of prime minister’s push to modernise economy and reduce debt, analysts say
Topic | POLITICO
Chinese Premier Li Keqiang, third from right, and Ethiopia's then-Prime Minister Hailemariam Desalegn, second from left, attend a signing ceremony at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing in 2017. Photo: AP