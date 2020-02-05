Lesotho police have charged Prime Minister Thomas Thabane’s wife Maesaiah Thabane (pictured) with the murder of his previous spouse. Photo: Instagram
First lady of small African kingdom Lesotho charged in murder of PM’s ex-wife

  • Lesotho PM’s wife had been in hiding after shooting death of the previous first lady
  • The two women had battled each other in court over who should be the legitimate first lady
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 12:47pm, 5 Feb, 2020

