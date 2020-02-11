A ranger is surrounded by desert locusts as he and a ground team relay the coordinates of the swarm to a plane spraying pesticides, in Nasuulu Conservancy, northern Kenya. Photo: AP
World /  Africa

Plague fears as massive Africa locust outbreak spreads

  • Swarms of locusts have devastated food supplies in Kenya, Ethiopia and Somalia. They were reported in Uganda on Sunday
  • Current upsurge could become a plague if outbreak isn’t contained
Topic |   Africa
Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 10:39am, 11 Feb, 2020

TOP PICKS

A ranger is surrounded by desert locusts as he and a ground team relay the coordinates of the swarm to a plane spraying pesticides, in Nasuulu Conservancy, northern Kenya. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
Africa