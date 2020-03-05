The Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg, South Africa. Photo: Bloomberg
Coronavirus: South Africa’s first case passed through airport with no symptoms
- The man returned from Italy on March 1, then went into self-isolation after he began experiencing a fever, headache and sore throat
- Italy has been the country worst hit by the virus in Europe, with at least 107 deaths and 3,089 cases registered in the past two weeks
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
The Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg, South Africa. Photo: Bloomberg