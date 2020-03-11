A photo of the rare white giraffe and its calf taken in May 2017 in Kenya’s Garissa county. Photo: Ishaqbini Hirola Community Conservancy via AFP
World’s last female white giraffe and its calf killed by poachers in Kenya, conservationists say
- Only one living white giraffe remains, a male borne by the slaughtered female
- Discovery of rare animals in ‘skeletal state’ a major loss, says conservancy group manager
Topic | Conservation
A photo of the rare white giraffe and its calf taken in May 2017 in Kenya’s Garissa county. Photo: Ishaqbini Hirola Community Conservancy via AFP