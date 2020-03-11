Moroccan health workers scan passengers arriving from Italy at Casablanca Mohammed V International Airport. Photo: AFP
Africa tries to stop coronavirus spreading as Morocco records continent’s second death
- Continent has now recorded two deaths, a German tourist in Egypt and an 89-year-old woman who had travelled from Italy
- North Africa is particularly vulnerable to spread of Covid-19 because of close links to Europe and Middle East
