Medical workers take swabs to test for Covid-19 in Seoul. South Korea has mounted an extensive coronavirus testing regime. Photo: AFP
When coronavirus numbers don’t paint a big pandemic picture
- Egypt appears to have very few cases of Covid-19 while South Korea and Italy have thousands
- But one expert warns that Africa could be the disease’s next hotspot, despite the low reported caseload
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
Medical workers take swabs to test for Covid-19 in Seoul. South Korea has mounted an extensive coronavirus testing regime. Photo: AFP