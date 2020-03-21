People walk inside the Yaba Mainland hospital compound where Covid-19 patients are being treated in Lagos, Nigeria in February. Photo: AP
Coronavirus: Nigeria reports chloroquine poisonings after Donald Trump touts antimalarial drug as treatment
- Health authorities see long queues at pharmacies in wake of US president’s remarks
- Surge in interest raises concerns about people ‘self-medicating without guidance’
