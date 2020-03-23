A volunteer distributes bars of soap in the Diepsloot township of Johannesburg on Saturday as concerns grow over the spread of the coronavirus. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus: Africa braced for more cases with next two weeks ‘extremely critical’
- As dozens of nations report new infections, officials warn continent is ‘in the morning of the Covid-19 outbreak’
- Experts fear fragile health care systems could be overwhelmed and warn people not to be complacent in virus fight
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
