Authorities in Kenya are working hard to educate people about the need for everyone to work together to contain the coronavirus. Photo: AP
World /  Africa

Coronavirus: Kenyan priest confirmed with Covid-19 after officiating at funeral

  • Priest, who is believed to have travelled from Italy just days before service, may face punishment, local official says
  • Scores of people who attended funeral now in self-isolation
Topic |   Coronavirus outbreak
Jevans Nyabiage
Jevans Nyabiage

Updated: 9:00pm, 26 Mar, 2020

TOP PICKS

Authorities in Kenya are working hard to educate people about the need for everyone to work together to contain the coronavirus. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE