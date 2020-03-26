Authorities in Kenya are working hard to educate people about the need for everyone to work together to contain the coronavirus. Photo: AP
Coronavirus: Kenyan priest confirmed with Covid-19 after officiating at funeral
- Priest, who is believed to have travelled from Italy just days before service, may face punishment, local official says
- Scores of people who attended funeral now in self-isolation
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
Authorities in Kenya are working hard to educate people about the need for everyone to work together to contain the coronavirus. Photo: AP