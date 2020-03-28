A soldier stands guard in Cape Town as police check vehicles at the start of a 21-day nationwide lockdown in South Africa on Friday. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus: South Africa sees first two deaths as lockdown begins
- Officers with megaphones yell at people to go home, though some still stroll down streets or line up at shops
- Country has reported 1,170 infections, the most on the continent
