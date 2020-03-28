South African National Defence Forces pictured enforcing the country’s coronavirus lockdown in Johannesburg on Saturday. Photo: AP
World /  Africa

Tear gas, rubber bullets: coronavirus lockdown in Africa

  • Virus prevention measures have taken a violent turn in parts of Africa as countries impose lockdowns and curfews or seal off major cities
  • Health experts say the virus’ spread, though still at an early stage on the continent, resembles that of Europe, adding to widespread anxiety
Topic |   Coronavirus outbreak: All stories
Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 10:01pm, 28 Mar, 2020

TOP PICKS

South African National Defence Forces pictured enforcing the country’s coronavirus lockdown in Johannesburg on Saturday. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE