South African National Defence Force soldiers drive in an armoured personnel carrier in Cape Town on Monday. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus: South African policeman arrested for killing man who broke lockdown rules
- Victim was fatally shot after officers followed him from bar to house, watchdog says
- Security forces condemned for heavy handed enforcement actions after videos show civilians made to squat or roll on ground
