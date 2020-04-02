African oil prices have plunged as activity generally grinds to a halt amid the coronavirus pandemic. Photo: Reuters
Economic pain looms for African oil-producing nations as global coronavirus shutdown batters prices
- Prices for African oil have fallen by more than half during the past month as travel grinds to a halt amid the Covid-19 pandemic
- Disruption forces China, the world’s largest oil importer, to cut purchases of African oil
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
African oil prices have plunged as activity generally grinds to a halt amid the coronavirus pandemic. Photo: Reuters