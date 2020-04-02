A packet of Nivaquine tablets that contain chloroquine, a commonly used anti-malaria drug. Photo: AFP
Africans rush for chloroquine as coronavirus tsunami looms
- Anti-malaria drug has been touted by some, including Trump, as treatment for Covid-19, but health watchdogs urge caution
- Several deaths from self-medication have been reported as result of medication’s toxic side effects
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
