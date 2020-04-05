A plane carrying a 13-member Chinese medical team and equipment, including respirators, worth around US$450,000 arrives in Algiers on March 27. Photo: Xinhua
China a ‘true friend’ as Algeria battles coronavirus outbreak
- China has been helping other countries fight the disease, offering masks, experts and equipment
- China’s ties with Algeria go back decades; Chinese nationals make up the largest group of expatriates in the North African country
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
A plane carrying a 13-member Chinese medical team and equipment, including respirators, worth around US$450,000 arrives in Algiers on March 27. Photo: Xinhua