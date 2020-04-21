A member of South Sudan’s rapid response team collects a sample taken from a man who had been in contact with a confirmed coronavirus case. Photo: AFP
World /  Africa

Coronavirus test kits boost for Africa, but have large numbers of cases already been missed?

  • Years of conflict have left some African nations with minimal health provision and poorly equipped to handle an outbreak
  • As donations and purchases of testing kits arrive, there is concern that the numbers diagnosed remain relatively low
Topic |   Coronavirus outbreak
Jevans Nyabiage
Jevans Nyabiage

Updated: 7:00pm, 21 Apr, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
A member of South Sudan’s rapid response team collects a sample taken from a man who had been in contact with a confirmed coronavirus case. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE