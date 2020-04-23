Vendors continue to work in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, where President John Magufuli has urged people to keep fuelling the economy. Photo: AFP
Prayer, not lockdown, is these African leaders’ answer to the coronavirus

  • Some countries reject the closures and distancing adopted across the world, permitting religious gatherings and proceeding with elections
  • It is a time to ‘build our faith, not depend on face masks’, one president says, citing the need to protect the economy
Jevans Nyabiage
Updated: 10:12pm, 23 Apr, 2020

