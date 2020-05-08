Madagascar’s President Andry Rajoelina says tests have proven the efficacy of Covid-Organics. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus: African Union presses Madagascar on efficacy of Covid-Organics ‘tonic’

  • Island nation agrees to provide more information about so-called herbal treatment for Covid-19 touted by President Andry Rajoelina after meeting with AU’s social affairs commissioner
  • Drink, derived from sweet wormwood and other plants used in treatment of malaria, will be reviewed in accordance with internationally recognised technical and ethical norms, AU says
Jevans Nyabiage
Updated: 6:00pm, 8 May, 2020

