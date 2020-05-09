Fredie Blom enjoys a cigarette as he celebrates his 116th birthday at his home in Delft, near Cape Town. Photo: AFP
Spanish flu killed his sister, now man ‘world’s oldest man’ faces off against Covid-19
- South African Fredie Blom is older than a 112-year old British resident named the world’s oldest living man by the Guinness World Records in March
- He was born in 1904 in the rural town of Adelaide, tucked near the Great Winterberg mountain range of South Africa’s Eastern Cape province
