Samir Benlarbi (centre), an Algerian opposition figure of the “Hirak” movement, tries to stop plain clothes policemen from detaining a protester in Algiers in February 2019. Photo: AFP
World /  Africa

Algeria regime ‘exploiting coronavirus’ to defeat protesters

  • Using new laws against spread of fake news and hate speech, authorities are targeting bloggers, journalists and activists, analysts say
  • ‘Hirak’ protest movement had succeeded in toppling president Abdelaziz Bouteflika after two decades in power
Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 5:38am, 11 May, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Samir Benlarbi (centre), an Algerian opposition figure of the “Hirak” movement, tries to stop plain clothes policemen from detaining a protester in Algiers in February 2019. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE