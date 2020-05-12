Interruptions to Aids treatment in Africa could set the clock back by more than a decade, the World Health Organisation and UNAids warn. Photo: Shutterstock
Switch to coronavirus focus in Africa ‘risks rise in Aids deaths’

  • Two UN agencies warn interruptions to HIV-Aids treatment could lead to more than a half million deaths
  • New HIV infections among children also predicted to rise drastically as resources diverted to fight pandemic
Jevans Nyabiage
Updated: 6:00pm, 12 May, 2020

